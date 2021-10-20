UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Archaeology Museum And Sharjah Aquarium Awarded Bronze ‘Accessible For Disability’ Certificate

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:45 AM

Sharjah Archaeology Museum and Sharjah Aquarium awarded bronze ‘Accessible for Disability’ Certificate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Sharjah Archaeology Museum and Sharjah Aquarium were both awarded the Accessible for Disability Bronze Certificate by the World Disability Union (WDU), Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced.

Sharjah Science Museum was also named age-friendly by the Executive Office of the Higher Follow-Up Committee for Sharjah's Membership in the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities, as part of the emirate’s second cycle of "Age-friendly Institutions" initiative.

The latest recognition comes as a reflection of the efforts and initiatives SMA constantly roll out with an aim to provide accessibility to all members of the community including older visitors and disabled individuals.

In 2018, SMA signed the 'Commitment to the Care of the Elderly' document.

It ensured easy access to its buildings, facilities and high-quality services for elderly and disabled people by providing wheelchairs, appropriate pathways, and low-rise reception desks to allow people in wheelchairs communicate easily with the museums staff.

The Authority has additionally launched special events and activities to enhance the participation of seniors and encourage them to pass on their expertise, and share their contributions with younger generations.

During November 2020, SMA’s inclusion-focused strategy has also earned its Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Sharjah Maritime Museum, and Sharjah Aquarium the age friendly institutions title.

Moreover, last year has saw Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization and the Sharjah Maritime Museum selected by the WDU’s first round of accreditation as friendly destinations for people with disabilities.

Established in 2011, WDU is a not-for-profit umbrella organization for 150 sub-organizations from 68 countries that work to incorporate people with disabilities into the community.

