UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority Attends MIPCOM In France

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in France

CANNES, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) A delegation from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, SBA, has learnt about the latest in entertainment content around the world, during the delegation’s visit to MIPCOM an annual exhibition for entertainment content, studios and distributors, in Cannes, France.

The SBA delegation toured the pavilions of different production companies participating at the event. They explored the latest cultural and documentary programmes associated with family entertainment, new partnership opportunities and exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Themed, 'The Streaming Offensive', the 2019 edition of MIPCOM focused on the rapid changes in global distribution models; their impact on content production and licensing, and the global response to the direct-to-consumer challenge in the entertainment world.

Related Topics

World Exchange France Sharjah Visit 2019 Family Event From

Recent Stories

20 leading South Korean companies confirm particip ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi&#039;s Arts Centre announces new lin ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

3 hours ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

5 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.