Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in France

CANNES, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) A delegation from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, SBA, has learnt about the latest in entertainment content around the world, during the delegation’s visit to MIPCOM an annual exhibition for entertainment content, studios and distributors, in Cannes, France.

The SBA delegation toured the pavilions of different production companies participating at the event. They explored the latest cultural and documentary programmes associated with family entertainment, new partnership opportunities and exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Themed, 'The Streaming Offensive', the 2019 edition of MIPCOM focused on the rapid changes in global distribution models; their impact on content production and licensing, and the global response to the direct-to-consumer challenge in the entertainment world.