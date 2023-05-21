Sharjah Chamber And Real Estate Registration Announce Launch Of 'ACRES 2023' On 25th May



SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), and Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group working in Sharjah, during a press conference, revealed the details of the new version of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2023), held under the patronage of H.H.

Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, from 25th to 28th May, 2023, at Sharjah Expo Centre.

"ACRES" represents a unique platform for real estate development companies to promote their projects and an opportunity to meet interested investors and individuals to explore investment prospects.

In addition, the exhibition attracts those who wish to live, work, or invest in the UAE due to the thriving recovery witnessed by the real estate sector and the initiatives and economic incentives offered by the UAE government, making it a preferred and safe global destination.

"ACRES" is also considered the largest real estate event in the country and the region, as it presents the latest global innovations in real estate.

By achieving diversity in participation, the exhibition also increases the competitiveness among participating companies, which in turn contributes to creating dynamic activity in the real estate market and attracting the interest of a larger segment of investors and developers.

Moreover, this year, there is variation in innovative presentation methods and the quality of the participants so that the visitors can find everything they look for.

In addition, this version is witnessing the participation of the largest number of exhibitors, from inside and outside the UAE, since its inception.

The participations include the most important real estate development and investment companies from the region, as well as the most important project owners and investors in the real estate sector.

Moreover, there is a huge participation of brokers, banks, financial institutions, and real estate project management companies under one roof to present and promote their projects, exchange information and experiences in this field, and provide various real estate options and opportunities for investors and buyers.

These opportunities and exclusive competitive offers include direct monthly instalment systems from the developers, post-handover payment plans, and long-term financing and payment plans from the developers.

At the media briefing, Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, said, “The real estate sector in Sharjah is witnessing remarkable growth under the visions and directives of H.H.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, making it a vital sector in the emirate. Moreover, thanks to the government facilities and Law No. (2) of 2022 on real estate ownership, the sector has become a large supporter of the Emirate’s economic power and a huge attraction for investors because of its sustainable growth.”

Al-Awadhi also pointed out, "This year’s version of the exhibition matches the thriving reality of the real estate sector in Sharjah and corresponds to the increasing demand of businessmen and those looking for investment in the emirate, through the exclusive deals which it offers to its visitors.”

He added, “Sharjah Chamber, in cooperation with its strategic partners, is looking forward to presenting a distinguished version of this event to enhance the position of 'ACRES' as a prominent interactive platform.”

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the SRERD, stressed the department’s keenness to present a distinguished and innovative version of “ACRES” for this year.

He also said, “The exhibition succeeded in attracting the most important companies working in real estate, investment, construction, and real estate development, which enhances the exhibition’s position as an important real estate platform.

It is an important event because it brings together decision-makers, leading institutions, and investors in the real estate sector from the region and the world. It hosts experts and specialists to review the features of the real estate market and sheds light on the diverse investment opportunities which the Emirate offers for this vital sector.

”

Moreover, Al-Shamsi pointed out, “The exhibition embodies the keenness of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department to encourage developers, investors, and capital owners to invest in the real estate sector in the Emirate, and to provide them with support, facilities, and incentives necessary for the prosperity of the sector.”

Finally, he praised Sharjah's attractive investment environment, prominent strategic location, advanced infrastructure, innovative logistical services, great incentives, and diverse investment opportunities, which all contribute to the business community's expansion, making the emirate an ideal destination for investment in the region.

Sultan Abdullah Bin Hadda Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, stated, “The department is keen to participate in all economic exhibitions and forums by stimulating, encouraging, and attracting investment.

The department's sponsorship of 'ACRES' is within our strategic plan and is a continuation of the efforts of Sharjah's economy to attract investors. This exhibition is one of the best platforms for meeting investors, businessmen, companies, and workers in the real estate sector, which contributes to achieving sustainable economic development in the Emirate.”

Al-Suwaidi also pointed out, "Sponsoring and supporting such exhibitions contribute significantly to attracting local, regional, and global investments while providing an opportunity for business owners and investors to promote their projects, products, and services.

The exhibition also encourages them to achieve sustainability for their projects, produce them to the public, and communicate with officials from various government agencies.”

During the media briefing, Saeed Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of “ACRES”, said, “The exhibition is keen to keep pace with the global development of the real estate sector.

This year, the exhibition witnesses a diversity in terms of innovative presentation methods and the quality of the participants so that visitors can easily find everything they look for.”

He added, "In its current session, 'ACRES' has organised a pavilion for emerging companies in digital technology and e-marketing operating in the real estate field to achieve diversity and increase competitiveness among the companies.

This, in turn, will contribute to creating dynamic activity in the real estate market and attracting the interest of a larger segment.”

Engineer Hamidi Al-Ketbi, Director of the Building Permits Department at Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, said, “The department's participation in the 'ACRES' stems from its vision of sustainable urban planning and competitive services, to support the urban renaissance taking place in Sharjah, thanks to the visions and directives of Dr.

Sheikh Sultan.”

Al-Ketbi added, "'ACRES' is one of the most important regional exhibitions in building and construction, and it contributes directly to supporting and developing the real estate sector in the UAE and Sharjah.

It helps to bring together specialists, decision-makers, representatives of financial institutions, investors, and others who work directly and indirectly in this sector."

Sharjah Municipality said that the smiling Emirate “has established its global position in construction and building and has achieved distinguished leaps in urban growth and real estate sector development, thanks to the vision and support of H.H.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

In conclusion, the municipality stated, "The exhibition is an important means to promote real estate in the UAE and Sharjah.

It has also become a perfect destination for investment and home ownership, as the spreading modern residential complexes provide an ideal environment for relaxation and stability, and the growing shopping centres and entertainment destinations are also considered major attractions for investors and people in general."

