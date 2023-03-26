Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar project in over 41 countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2023) The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced that more than 250,000 beneficiaries have benefitted from the Iftar project, which has been ongoing since the first day of Ramadan, and will continue until the end of the Holy Month, across more than 41 countries around the world.

The project is implemented in coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the country's embassies in the capitals of the countries covered by the SCI's operation.

Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Head of the Projects and Aid Sector at SCI, said that the Iftar project comes within the programmes that the SCI is keen to implement annually during Ramadan, to help the underprivileged, and to complement the humanitarian assistance it provides in several countries around the world.