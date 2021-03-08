UrduPoint.com
Sharjah CP Chairs Meeting Of Police Science Academy Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of Sharjah Police Science Academy Council, on Monday morning, chaired the meeting of the academy, which was held in the main meeting room at its headquarters.

During the meeting, the council approved the date of graduation for students of batch 21 at the end of this month, after completing the full graduation requirements. The council also agreed to offer the specialisation of quality and excellence in security work in the PhD programme, within the plans of academic development and offering the best specialised academic programmes.

Sheikh Sultan commended the efforts of the academy to renew the integrated management system through one of the leading and specialised bodies that awards the certificates of the integrated management system in quality, environment, occupational health and safety.

The council reviewed the developments of the scientific research award in its second version and the stages it made within this context. It praised the award’s objectives and its role in supporting the spirit of competition and consolidating the culture of scientific research among specialists at the state and Arab world-level, stressing its remarkable importance in supporting the police and security work.

