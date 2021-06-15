UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs SECâ€™s 1,000th Meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), affirmed that government work in the Emirate of Sharjah aligns with the emirateâ€™s objective to drive development in various fields through clear policies and plans.

This came during the SEC's 1,000th ordinary meeting, which took place on Tuesday at the House of Wisdom, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The meeting discussed a number of important government issues that contribute to developing services and providing a decent life for citizens and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan highlighted the importance of consistent cooperation between Federal and local government entities in achieving progress and remarkable achievements.

The Sharjah Crown Prince also underscored key challenges in government work and developmental achievements, lauding the extensive efforts made to enhance the achievements under the supervision of the Council.

Praising the vision and constant support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the role of the Council in integrating the emirate's general policy of the emirate across all its government entities, which aided in achieving its targets and driving development in various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem praised the role of Sharjah's Crown Prince lauding his remarkable directives and distinguished efforts that contributes in developing the level of government services in various areas.

He praised government entities' efforts in collaborating to achieve the emirate's goals, and provide government services that ensure stability and a better life for residents.

During its meeting, the Council discussed a number of important governmental issues and took the decisions required to improve government work and provide integrated services to all residents and visitors of Sharjah.

The Council was briefed on developments and achievements across the emirate's vital sectors, which included Sharjah receiving recognition and several accolades regionally and internationally and in various fields, especially for its advanced infrastructure.

Moreover, the SEC issued Resolution No. (17) of 2021 regarding the establishment and organisation of the Sharjah Digital Office, which, as per the resolution, would be based in Sharjah city affiliated to the SEC General Secretariat and work under its supervision.

The Council launched the Sharjah Digital Platform, a centralised platform aimed at facilitating access to services provided by local and federal government, and private entities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Additionally, the Council approved the 2nd batch of beneficiaries of residential lands in the Emirate of Sharjah for the year 2021, which included 1,300 beneficiaries, bringing the total beneficiaries of the 1st and 2nd batches to 2410 beneficiaries in all cities and regions of the emirate.

