Sharjah International Book Fair 2019 to shine spotlight on the book’s ability to ignite people’s minds

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has confirmed that the 38th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, will be organised from 30th October to 9th November, 2019, where authors, publishers, intellectuals and artists worldwide will bring their experiences and expertise to this prominent book event and partake in a vibrant cultural programme.

Aligning its efforts with the Sharjah World Book Capital, SWBC, to promote books and reading across age groups and communities, the SIBF 2019 will be carrying the SWBC theme, "Open Books Open Minds".

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the SBA, said, "As a cultural beacon of the region, a position Sharjah rose to resulting from the leading efforts of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, it is our Primary goal to foster an environment of knowledge and innovation built on the foundation of books and reading. As the UNESCO World Book Capital 2019, with global recognition of the emirate’s cultural project, we are bringing an exceptional literary and cultural offering to the SIBF, the world’s third-largest celebration of 'the book'.

Al Ameri added, "The 38th edition of the SIBF has assumed the same theme as the SWBC to emphasise on the emirate’s significant achievements as an international hub for authorship, culture and creativity. This will be an exceptional edition of the book fair, where our events and discussions will all shine a spotlight on the book’s ability to ignite people’s minds, appreciate cultural differences and bring them closer."

"Today, this annual cultural event has become an inseparable component of the Emirati identity and Arab culture. The SBA is dedicated to ensuring that the SIBF will always be a platform for vibrant exchanges between Arab and international authors, and a place visitors will leave with new learnings about themselves and other civilisations," Al Ameri said in conclusion.

Year on year, the SIBF has reinforced its position as a must-attend event for international writers, publishers and artists and plays a leading role in promoting a culture of reading and creativity in the UAE, especially among children and the youth.