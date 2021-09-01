Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) During the Sharjah Media Council (SMC)'s regular meeting, which was conducted, on Wednesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the SMC, the council expressed its gratitude to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for allocating a plot of land for an endowment project, worth AED10 million.

The endowment project’s funds will go entirely to help the humanitarian cases covered on the Sharjah satellite channel's "Pain and Hope" programme.

The meeting took place at Al Suhub Rest Area in Khor Fakkan and was attended by the members of the council, including Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC).

The council addressed several items on the agenda, including the development of media in the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as projects and initiatives for 2021.

Dr. Al Midfa reviewed Sharjah Media City's most prominent projects, including the "Shams Business Centre," which comprises three new premises, fitted for the city’s business owners and licenced enterprises, indicating that they are to be received during the current year.

Al Midfa also briefed the members on the most outstanding achievements to date, to develop the media and its technical aspects in a way that favours all beneficiaries and participants in the Sharjah Media City, while maintaining the highest quality standards with its services.

Khalaf looked over several reports, including one on the "Pain and Hope" programme and its endowment project, as well as reports on viewership rates for the SBA’s channels and electronic platforms.

Allay gave a presentation on the SGMB’s preparations for the tenth edition of the International Government Communication Forum, which will be held on 26th and 27th September, 2021, at the Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme "Historic lessons, Future ambitions," with senior government officials and elite experts in attendance.

Allay also emphasised the significance of establishing a broad framework for news networks on social media platforms, as well as their supervision, to enhance their role and develop their media content under the emirate's directions and government institutions.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and members of the SMC toured Al Suhub Rest Area, one of the most recent quality tourist developments in the city of Khor Fakkan, which is located at an altitude of 600 metres above sea level.