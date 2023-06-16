UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Pavilion At Seoul International Book Fair Hosts Artistic And Creative Workshops

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative workshops

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) The Sharjah Pavilion, guest of honour at the Seoul International Book Fair, hosted a series of artistic and creative workshops that brought together artists and researchers from the UAE and Republic of Korea.

The workshops were organised by the Sharjah Book Authority and aimed to promote cultural exchange and open horizons between intellectuals of the two countries.

The first workshop, titled "The Intersection of Images, Letters and Words," was led by artist Khalid Mezaina from the UAE and Jin Myung from Korea. The workshop explored the use of calligraphy, collage and photography to create artworks that combine images, letters and words.

The second workshop, titled "The Arts of Printing and Painting," was led by researcher Ali Al-Abdan and artist An Kyung-mi.

The workshop discussed the use of traditional symbols to represent local cultures in drawings and artworks.

The third workshop, titled "Digital Drawing," was led by teacher and visual artist Salama Al-Nuaimi and artist Ann Jo Sona. The workshop explored the opportunities for producing and developing simplified digital artworks.

The Sharjah Pavilion's workshop programme also includes a group workshop for Emirati and Korean artists who participated in previous workshops.

The activities of Sharjah Guest of Honour continue until 18th June and include 33 activities in which a group of Emirati and Korean writers, creators and academics participate. These activities include discussion sessions, literary activities and artistic performances that reflect the heritage of the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Sharjah Salama Seoul June From

Recent Stories

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Eco ..

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

14 seconds ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

15 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and ..

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Pete ..

15 minutes ago
 RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities ..

RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities for Indian investors expanding ..

30 minutes ago
 IWBF General Assembly to kick off in Dubai tomorro ..

IWBF General Assembly to kick off in Dubai tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 Dar admits dollar smuggling continues amid tough e ..

Dar admits dollar smuggling continues amid tough economic conditions

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.