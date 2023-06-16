Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative workshops

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) The Sharjah Pavilion, guest of honour at the Seoul International Book Fair, hosted a series of artistic and creative workshops that brought together artists and researchers from the UAE and Republic of Korea.

The workshops were organised by the Sharjah Book Authority and aimed to promote cultural exchange and open horizons between intellectuals of the two countries.

The first workshop, titled "The Intersection of Images, Letters and Words," was led by artist Khalid Mezaina from the UAE and Jin Myung from Korea. The workshop explored the use of calligraphy, collage and photography to create artworks that combine images, letters and words.

The second workshop, titled "The Arts of Printing and Painting," was led by researcher Ali Al-Abdan and artist An Kyung-mi.

The workshop discussed the use of traditional symbols to represent local cultures in drawings and artworks.

The third workshop, titled "Digital Drawing," was led by teacher and visual artist Salama Al-Nuaimi and artist Ann Jo Sona. The workshop explored the opportunities for producing and developing simplified digital artworks.

The Sharjah Pavilion's workshop programme also includes a group workshop for Emirati and Korean artists who participated in previous workshops.

The activities of Sharjah Guest of Honour continue until 18th June and include 33 activities in which a group of Emirati and Korean writers, creators and academics participate. These activities include discussion sessions, literary activities and artistic performances that reflect the heritage of the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.