Sharjah Police, SEDD Monitor Work Progress And Set Future Plans

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Sharjah Police (SP) held a virtual meeting with Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), to discuss the directives of the Executive Council, regarding the Ease of Doing business Index project, and to develop work plans for the next stages.

The meeting was held in the presence of Colonel Nasser Saeed bin Afsan, Director of the Department of Electronic Services and Communications; Fahad Ahmed Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licencing Department at SEDD, Ali Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Information Technology Department at the SEDD, and Mohammed Al Mansoori, Vice President of the Electronic Services Department.

The meeting aimed at enhancing technical cooperation frameworks and exchanging both parties’ expertise, and supporting their joint efforts aimed at enhancing customers’ security and safety.

Colonel Nasser Saeed bin Afsan confirmed that the SP is keen to continuously develop its electronic services by searching for the best international standards and practices in the field of electronic security services, and coordinating with various government institutions and agencies, to develop technical systems and smart applications, which contribute to achieving strategic goals related to improving customers' happiness in relation to the services provided.

