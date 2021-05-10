Sharjah Ramadan 2021 experiences remarkable turnout

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2021, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), will conclude in less than a week after experiencing a huge turnout of shoppers and visitors seeking to avail of its promotional campaigns and attractive discounts on various types of consumer products.

Commenting on this, Jamal Bouzengal, General Coordinator of the Festival, lauded the successful edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which drew the attention of Sharjah and UAE residents and visitors.

He also stressed that shopping centres are witnessing a remarkable turnout and daily interaction with various activities organised by the SCCI and commercial markets.