UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Records 21,486 Real Estate Transactions Worth AED 5.9 Billion In Q1 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 18th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) has reported that the emirate's real estate sector has performed exceptionally well during the first quarter of 2023.

According to the SRERD's quarterly performance report, the total number of real estate transactions reached 21,486, with a total value of AED 5.9 billion.

The report also revealed that real estate mortgages amounted to AED 1.7 billion, indicating that Sharjah's real estate sector is flourishing.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of SRERD, credited the strong foundation of Sharjah's real estate sector to the guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The report showed that sales transactions increased by 12.5 percent, covering a total trading area of 17.8 million square feet, with 2,005 transactions compared to 1,738 transactions in 2022. Sales transactions in Sharjah took place in 88 areas, with the Muwailih commercial area accounting for the largest share in terms of number and value, followed by Al-Khan and Al-Rigaibah areas.

In the central region of the emirate, the Al-Qasimia and Al-Thumama areas accounted for 42.9 percent of the total sales transactions, while Khor Fakkan recorded 47 sale transactions, and Dibba Al Hisn recorded 4 transactions.

During the first quarter of this year, the total number of interest-sale transactions reached 132 in Sharjah, with a total value of AED 221.9 million.

The report showed that residential properties were the most traded, accounting for 79.8 percent of the total real estate sold. Moreover, the number of initial sale contracts transactions increased during the first quarter of this year by 17.5 percent.

The report also revealed that the number of real estate investors in Sharjah were distributed to 62 different nationalities, with the investment value of the country's citizens amounting to AED 3.8 billion. The investment value of non-Emirati GCC citizens amounted to AED 449 million, while the investment value of Arab citizens amounted to AED 1 billion. Finally, the volume of investment for citizens of other countries amounted to AED 710.5 million.

Related Topics

Sharjah Sale UAE Dirham April Share Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

18 minutes ago
 PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parti ..

PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parties

21 minutes ago
 Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

38 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

46 minutes ago
 EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.