Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolence to Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also dispatched similar messages to Emir of Kuwait.