Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 89th National Day.

H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi dispatched similar message to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, congratulating him on the occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, dispatched similar messages to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

