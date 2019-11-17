UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Sultan Qaboos On National Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan Qaboos on National Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 49th National Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also dispatched similar messages to Sultan Qaboos.

Related Topics

Oman Sharjah Salem

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

20 minutes ago

DMCC publishes diamond terminology guideline in Ar ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed open &#039; ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Our experience in tolerance and coherence in ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.