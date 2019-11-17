Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan Qaboos on National Day

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 49th National Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also dispatched similar messages to Sultan Qaboos.