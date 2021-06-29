UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Issues Law On Human Resources For Civilians In The Emirate

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for civilians in the Emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (3) of 2021 regarding human resources for civilians in the statutory bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The provisions of the law shall be applied to statutory bodies, which are defined with the following entities: 1. Sharjah Police General Command.

4. Any other entity added to the aforementioned entities by a decision of the Sharjah Ruler or Sharjah Executive Council.

The provisions of the law shall apply to the civil servants of the statutory body in accordance with the budget allocated to them by the government.

The non-citizen employees of the statutory body shall be subject to the provisions of contracts concluded with them in accordance with the approved forms and the provisions that apply to them in this law and regulation.

The law included many legal provisions regulating human resources affairs for civilians in terms of filling jobs, appointment and conditions, training, promotions and their mechanisms, job duties and prohibitions, and other organisational items.

Related Topics

Police Budget Sharjah Job Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for mi ..

13 seconds ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

30 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

2 hours ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

3 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.