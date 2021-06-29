Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for civilians in the Emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (3) of 2021 regarding human resources for civilians in the statutory bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The provisions of the law shall be applied to statutory bodies, which are defined with the following entities: 1. Sharjah Police General Command.

4. Any other entity added to the aforementioned entities by a decision of the Sharjah Ruler or Sharjah Executive Council.

The provisions of the law shall apply to the civil servants of the statutory body in accordance with the budget allocated to them by the government.

The non-citizen employees of the statutory body shall be subject to the provisions of contracts concluded with them in accordance with the approved forms and the provisions that apply to them in this law and regulation.

The law included many legal provisions regulating human resources affairs for civilians in terms of filling jobs, appointment and conditions, training, promotions and their mechanisms, job duties and prohibitions, and other organisational items.