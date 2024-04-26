CDA organizes E-Katchari to facilitate residents

The Estate Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday organized an E-Katchari to facilitate the residents of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Estate Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday organized an E-Katchari to facilitate the residents of the Federal capital.

The E-Katchari was organised on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which the online complaints of the citizens were received while considering the problems related to the Estate Wing in the sectoral and non-sectoral areas, said a news release.

The concerned officers of the estate department answered the citizens' questions online in E-Katchari.

The online complaints were also received from all the sectors and areas of Islamabad on this occasion. It has also been assured by the authority that the complaints received will be addressed on a priority basis.

It should be noted that on the special instructions of the prime minister, the series of E-Katchari of various departments is continuing to facilitate the residents at their doorstep.