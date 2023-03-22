Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Wednesday, Jarir Bookstore in Muwaileh area of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan toured the library and viewed its various publications, tools and office equipment.

The library includes several sections between Arabic and foreign books covering many categories, such as books on religion, history, politics, economics, law, philosophy, and others.

The library contains a special section for Al Qasimi's publications. All 81 books of His Highness are displayed.