Sharjah Ruler Promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi To Colonel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 26 of 2023, promoting an officer in the General Command of the Emiri Guard.

The Decree stipulates that Lieutenant Colonel Tariq Juma Ibrahim Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Department of Guard and Insurance at the General Command of the Emiri Guard in Sharjah, shall be promoted to the rank of Colonel, as of 1st June, 2023.

