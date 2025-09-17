Sharjah Ruler Receives Delegation From Emirates Islamic Bank
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday received a delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank, led by Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of the board of Directors, at the premises of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.
H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan valued the support provided by Emirates Islamic Bank to the academy’s scientific and research projects, which come as part of its community efforts to serve the Holy Quran and those dedicated to it. He also praised the strong cooperation extended by the Bank with various government entities, highlighting its benefits in serving and advancing society.
The Sharjah Ruler honoured the bank’s delegation in recognition of their effective contributions to the academy’s projects and posed with them for commemorative photographs.
The delegation expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his unlimited support of the banking sector and his continuous guidance, which contributes to driving development. They also lauded his dedicated efforts in serving the Holy Quran, as well as his support for researchers, postgraduate students, Quranic studies, and all those committed to the Holy Quran.
The partnership between the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah and Emirates Islamic Bank for the academy’s scientific projects aims to strengthen collaboration and support the academy’s scholarly and cultural mission in serving the Holy Quran.
This mission is built on three pillars: the Sharjah International eMaqraa, scientific studies and research, and Quranic museums. It also includes the development of recitation programmes, national talent, and research, thereby reinforcing Islamic values and promoting sustainable community development.
Through its diverse partnerships, the academy continues to develop its scholarly projects, such as encyclopaedias of rhetorical exegesis, curricula for specialised Quranic readings, and the advancement of Quranic museums.
With a rigorous scientific approach, the academy seeks to uncover the treasures of Quranic sciences preserved in authentic scholarly heritage. This is achieved through unique academic plans for new encyclopaedias that reveal the greatness of Quranic scholarly legacy, beginning with the formation of specialised research teams in the field of exegesis sciences and the organisation of symposia on Quranic interpretation and vocabulary.
