Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi sports Council has announced the launch of “Into the Night Golf Series” this coming October, offering golf enthusiasts a unique experience of playing under the lights at three of Abu Dhabi’s premier golf courses.

The competitions will run over three consecutive weeks, starting at 4:30 pm in a shotgun format. The opening round takes place on 4th October at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, followed by the second round on 11th October at Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, before concluding on 18th October at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the Into the Night Golf Series reflects the council’s commitment to developing the sport and expanding its player base across all levels, from juniors to amateurs.

He added that the initiative marks a step forward in supporting athletes on their path to international recognition, at a time when golf in the UAE is enjoying rapid growth and wider community interest.

The tournament will be played in a Stableford format across 18 holes, and is open to players of all ages and categories – men, women, and juniors. Winners of the series will enjoy special opportunities, including participation in the Pro-Am rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

The series will also feature dedicated activities for juniors as part of the “Future Falcon” programme, in collaboration with the Emirates Golf Federation.

Qualifiers will be held at the three participating clubs, leading up to the finals at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Yas Links Golf Club from 6th to 9th November.