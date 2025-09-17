Open Menu

EU Executive To Target Energy Bottlenecks To Stabilise Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 03:15 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The European Commission announced initiatives to allow electricity to flow more freely across the European Union, a move that should prevent price hikes, President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen told a conference on EU competitiveness that her executive would propose a package on grids and an initiative to create "energy highways". The European Grids Package is set to published by the end of the year.

"It will focus on eight critical bottlenecks in our energy infrastructure. From the Pyrenees to the Trans-Balkan pipeline. From the Oresund Strait to the Sicilian Canal," she said. "We will liberate these bottlenecks one by one. And we will step in with funding where necessary," she continued.

