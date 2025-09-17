Open Menu

'Shohheef Season' To Kick Off September 20 In Ras Al Khaimah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The UAE Marine Sports Federation has officially announced the launch of the 2025 Shohheef Season, with the opening race scheduled to take place on 20th-21st September in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

In a statement today, the federation said the inaugural race will be held under the strategic sponsorship of MAG Holding, and organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Marine Sports Club in cooperation with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club. Competitors from both the UAE and abroad are expected to take part.

Ahmed Ali Al Sheryani, Secretary-General of the federation, affirmed that the opening round of the season carries a special significance due to its historical symbolism, reviving a national heritage through events that combine authenticity with sporting competition, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for traditional marine sports in the Gulf region.

