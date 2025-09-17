Open Menu

Dubai Scores Global Gaming Partnerships At Gamescom 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with XSOLLA, a global company that helps developers monetise and scale their video games. The joint venture will also highlight key activities and thought leadership initiatives within the gaming sector.

The partnership was signed under the framework of the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33) during DFF’s participation at Gamescom 2025 in Germany last month.

Thousands of visitors, international companies and delegations learned about Dubai’s gaming sector at the DFF-led Dubai Pavilion during Gamescom.

Under DPG33, DFF strengthened its partnerships with companies including iBLOXX, a Dubai-headquartered gaming company that recently secured $5 million in investment to develop its online game, Strayshot.

The Dubai Pavilion highlighted several companies and video games including Artisan Studios’ Lost Hellden, which registered more than 15,000 wishlist additions on Steam.

The game recorded more than 300,000 views of its promotional video on IGN, PlayStation and Nintendo of America during the exhibition.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said, “The local and international interest in Dubai’s gaming sector signals a real appetite to explore and partner with one of the industry’s most promising markets. It points to the diverse investment opportunities, infrastructure and competitive advantages that Dubai offers game developers and companies under the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033.”

Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 aims to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 global gaming hubs over the next decade with a view to creating 30,000 new jobs and boosting GDP by $1 billion by 2033.

