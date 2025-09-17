Dubai Scores Global Gaming Partnerships At Gamescom 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with XSOLLA, a global company that helps developers monetise and scale their video games. The joint venture will also highlight key activities and thought leadership initiatives within the gaming sector.
The partnership was signed under the framework of the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33) during DFF’s participation at Gamescom 2025 in Germany last month.
Thousands of visitors, international companies and delegations learned about Dubai’s gaming sector at the DFF-led Dubai Pavilion during Gamescom.
Under DPG33, DFF strengthened its partnerships with companies including iBLOXX, a Dubai-headquartered gaming company that recently secured $5 million in investment to develop its online game, Strayshot.
The Dubai Pavilion highlighted several companies and video games including Artisan Studios’ Lost Hellden, which registered more than 15,000 wishlist additions on Steam.
The game recorded more than 300,000 views of its promotional video on IGN, PlayStation and Nintendo of America during the exhibition.
Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said, “The local and international interest in Dubai’s gaming sector signals a real appetite to explore and partner with one of the industry’s most promising markets. It points to the diverse investment opportunities, infrastructure and competitive advantages that Dubai offers game developers and companies under the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033.”
Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 aims to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 global gaming hubs over the next decade with a view to creating 30,000 new jobs and boosting GDP by $1 billion by 2033.
Recent Stories
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 202533 seconds ago
-
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference36 seconds ago
-
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi46 minutes ago
-
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'2 hours ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops 62 cents Tuesday to $72.46 pb2 hours ago
-
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer4 hours ago
-
China's Xinjiang turns desert into powerhouse for green energy4 hours ago
-
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August4 hours ago
-
Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting4 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath5 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election5 hours ago