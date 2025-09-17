Sharjah Ruler Launches Recited Holy Quran By Raad Al Kurdi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 03:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday launched the recited Holy Quran by reciter Raad Al Kurdi, in the narration of Hafs from Asim, at the premises of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.
The Sharjah Ruler honoured reciter Raad Al Kurdi for completing the recited Quran, and reciter Mahmoud Sweidan, who presented three recited Qurans in different narrations.
H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan praised the efforts of the reciters in recording Quranic recitations, stressing that these endeavours contribute to spreading the Book of Allah, facilitating its recitation and memorisation, and providing a reliable and accredited audio reference for students, memorisers, and those interested in Quranic sciences.
The Ruler of Sharjah pointed out that launching such initiatives strengthens the Emirate’s position as a beacon of the Holy Quran and its sciences. He explained that this comes within the many Quranic projects adopted by the academy to serve Muslims worldwide, through printed publications, digital editions, and modern applications.
He extended his thanks and appreciation to the two reciters, Raad Al Kurdi and Mahmoud Sweidan, for their distinguished performance and mastery of the rules of recitation. He affirmed that this work will be a valuable addition to the audio Quranic library, calling on researchers and students to benefit from this blessed recitation, and to continue serving, teaching, and spreading the Holy Quran in a manner that reflects the noble message of islam.
The Holy Quran Academy continues to achieve a number of notable accomplishments, translating global leadership in caring for the Quran and its sciences, and elevating its scholarly heritage. This reaffirms the academy’s role in enhancing Sharjah’s global standing in serving the Holy Quran, harnessing smart technologies and artificial intelligence in line with best practices it adopts within its scientific projects.
In the recent period, the academy has granted nearly 2,000 licences to students of the Sharjah Global Online Quran Recitation Platform under the supervision of a select group of distinguished reciters. The number of enrolled students exceeds 1,000, hailing from 172 countries.
