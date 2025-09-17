Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

(@Abdulla99267510)

Child star Umer Shah, younger brother of Ahmed Shah, passed away after sudden illness, leaving his friend Muhammad Shiraz and fans heartbroken.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) The sudden death of child star Umer Shah has left his young friend Muhammad Shiraz deeply emotional.

In a video shared on Instagram alongside his sister Muskan, Shiraz expressed sorrow over Umer’s passing, saying, “It is with great sadness that I share our beloved friend Umer Shah has left us. When I returned home from school, I was devastated to hear the news.”

Shiraz added that he still cannot believe Umer is no longer with them. At the end of the video, he prayed for Umer’s forgiveness and also shared a clip of their last meeting.

The tragic news was first shared by Pakistani social media sensation Ahmed Shah, who rose to fame with his viral phrase “Peeche to dekho, peeche.” He informed fans through Facebook that his younger brother, Umer, had passed away on Monday morning.

According to the family, Umer had been perfectly fine but suddenly fell ill during the night, experiencing severe vomiting. They said food particles entered his airway, leading to breathing complications. Despite being rushed to Civil Hospital, Umer could not survive and passed away at dawn.