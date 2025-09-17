Child Star Umer Shah’s Death Leaves His Young Friend Shiraz Heartbroken
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:35 AM
Child star Umer Shah, younger brother of Ahmed Shah, passed away after sudden illness, leaving his friend Muhammad Shiraz and fans heartbroken.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) The sudden death of child star Umer Shah has left his young friend Muhammad Shiraz deeply emotional.
In a video shared on Instagram alongside his sister Muskan, Shiraz expressed sorrow over Umer’s passing, saying, “It is with great sadness that I share our beloved friend Umer Shah has left us. When I returned home from school, I was devastated to hear the news.”
Shiraz added that he still cannot believe Umer is no longer with them. At the end of the video, he prayed for Umer’s forgiveness and also shared a clip of their last meeting.
The tragic news was first shared by Pakistani social media sensation Ahmed Shah, who rose to fame with his viral phrase “Peeche to dekho, peeche.” He informed fans through Facebook that his younger brother, Umer, had passed away on Monday morning.
According to the family, Umer had been perfectly fine but suddenly fell ill during the night, experiencing severe vomiting. They said food particles entered his airway, leading to breathing complications. Despite being rushed to Civil Hospital, Umer could not survive and passed away at dawn.
Recent Stories
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records Ffirst profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken1 minute ago
-
Salute to the Martyrs: Captain Waqar lays down his life for honor of Pakistani nation7 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain is bu ..11 minutes ago
-
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged24 minutes ago
-
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged34 minutes ago
-
Honorary shields presented to retiring police personnel in a ceremony37 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR holds special session with AJK students, faculty members37 minutes ago
-
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view44 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Pakistan TV Digital to counter propaganda, deliver Pakistan's voice globally46 minutes ago
-
Police recover abducted toddler47 minutes ago
-
Girl dies, two other receive injuries in road accident47 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in motorcycles collision1 hour ago