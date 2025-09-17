Open Menu

Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 62 Cents Tuesday To $72.46 Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Kuwait crude oil drops 62 cents Tuesday to $72.46 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil dropped 62 cents during Tuesday's trading to reach US$72.46 per barrel (pb) compared with US$73.08 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.

Brent futures rose $1.03 to $68.47 pb, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.22 to $64.52 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.

