Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 62 Cents Tuesday To $72.46 Pb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 12:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil dropped 62 cents during Tuesday's trading to reach US$72.46 per barrel (pb) compared with US$73.08 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures rose $1.03 to $68.47 pb, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.22 to $64.52 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.
Recent Stories
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November32 seconds ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops 62 cents Tuesday to $72.46 pb37 seconds ago
-
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer1 hour ago
-
China's Xinjiang turns desert into powerhouse for green energy2 hours ago
-
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August2 hours ago
-
Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election3 hours ago
-
Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 ground-breaking projects for its inaugural Middle E ..11 hours ago
-
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Counc ..13 hours ago
-
Guterres urges world leaders to ‘get serious – and deliver’13 hours ago
-
Arab Cybersecurity Ministerial Council holds 2nd executive office meeting13 hours ago