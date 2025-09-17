Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit will kick off on 19th-20th November 2025, at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre and Valiant MENA for Exhibitions & Conferences.

The summit will bring together over 100 leading international, regional and local companies to explore and highlight the promising investment opportunities that Ras Al Khaimah offers for foreign direct investment across key sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, tourism and renewable energy. This reflects the Emirate’s continued progress in strengthening its position as one of the UAE’s most competitive business destinations.

This major event serves as a strategic platform, offering diverse investment opportunities and economic growth prospects for the Emirate.

Following the strong success of its first edition last year, which witnessed the participation of over 2,000 government leaders, international investors, industry experts and private-sector stakeholders, the summit was enriched by constructive dialogue and impactful partnerships that are shaping the future of business and investment in Ras Al Khaimah.

Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that the summit is not just an occasion to showcase Ras Al Khaimah’s capabilities, but also a platform for dialogue, partnership and innovation, and a driver for attracting new projects that will shape the future of trade and investment in the Emirate and the wider region.

“Ras Al Khaimah today is home to more than 50,000 companies, multiple thriving free zones and handles a total cargo exceeding 100 million tonnes annually at Saqr Port and its Free Zone, combining a pro-business regulatory framework with world-class infrastructure. The Emirate’s ambitious future plans, including major tourism projects, advanced industrial facilities and strategic energy initiatives, support Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision for growth," he added.

For his part, Tarek Barada, Managing Director of Valiant MENA for Exhibitions & Conferences, said that several leading global companies and government entities have already confirmed their participation, including BNW Developments, Marjan, Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE), IFM, RAKNOR, Union Properties and Azzurro, as sponsors and partners of the event.

Barada added that the summit will feature a major exhibition alongside expanded conference sessions, strategic investment discussions and specialised sector forums.

