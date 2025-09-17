UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The UAE is taking part in the annual week-long 69th Regular Session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the organisation’s headquarters in Vienna from 15th-19th September, under the theme “Global Cooperation in the Nuclear Field”.

Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the IAEA, is leading the UAE delegation, which includes national stakeholders in the nuclear sector such as the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC).

Al Kaabi delivered the UAE Statement to the Plenary Session of the General Conference, in which he shed light on the robust relationship between the UAE and the IAEA. The five-decade-old partnership helped achieve the UAE’s energy needs in terms of building and operating a peaceful nuclear programme that adheres to the highest standards in nuclear safety, security, non-proliferation.

In his statement addressed to the Member States attending the IAEA’s General Conference, Al Kaabi said, “The UAE is preparing for the future of nuclear innovation. We have launched programmes designed to evaluate the potential of advanced reactors, including small modular reactors, to accelerate deep decarbonisation and integrate advanced nuclear technologies in various sectors.”

He added, “The UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with the IAEA. With the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant now a cornerstone of our energy system, and with our forward-looking initiatives in advanced nuclear technology, safety, security and safeguards, we will continue to demonstrate the peaceful and responsible use of nuclear energy.

"We remain confident that, through cooperation with the Agency and its Member States, nuclear energy will play a vital role in advancing peace, prosperity and sustainable development worldwide.”

The UAE delegation will hold a number of bilateral meetings with international stakeholders to discuss cooperation opportunities and exchange views on topics related to nuclear policy, regulatory and industry.

On the margins of the General Conference, FANR plans to sign several agreements with international regulators covering a spectrum of topics, such as research and development and the exchange of information in the fields of nuclear safety and radiation protection.

In addition, the UAE will join the Senior Safety and Security Regulators’ Meeting, where it will focus on strengthening regulatory competence, promoting agile regulatory systems, and fostering a sustainable regulatory "ecosystem" by sharing good practices.

The UAE will take part in an event entitled: “Member State Support Programmes: Enhancing the Effectiveness of Safeguards through Partnership,” in which FANR will present its contributions via the UAE Safeguards Support Programme, launched to assist the IAEA’s nuclear non-proliferation activities.

The UAE delegation will take part in the Regulatory Cooperation Forum to share regulatory knowledge and expertise and engage with international, partners to promote best practices and develop cohesive regulatory frameworks for the peaceful use of nuclear energy, contributing to global nuclear safety standards.

