14 Countries Launch 'Future Of Investment And Trade Partnership'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) Fourteen countries have issued a Joint Declaration to establish the Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership, a new international initiative committed to affirming open and fair trade, supporting inclusive growth, addressing contemporary and emerging trade issues, and enhancing FDI flows.
The founding members, United Arab Emirates, Brunei, Chile, Costa Rica, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Rwanda, Singapore, Switzerland, and Uruguay, will work together to develop solutions-oriented initiatives to strengthen the rules-based trading system. The FIT Partnership will strive to amplify the collective influence of its members on the global stage.
The FIT Partnership is designed to be a principles-based grouping that will champion a forward-looking trade agenda, address emerging challenges and opportunities in trade and investment, and promote dialogue between public and private stakeholders.
For small- and medium-sized countries that rely on open and fair trade with the world, the principles of free trade are vital to stability and prosperity.
Globally, measures that restrict trade risk fragmenting the global economy, dampening global economic growth, and heightening inflationary and unemployment pressures.
The FIT Partnership will champion open and fair trade so that all countries can benefit from increased economic security and job opportunities.
The FIT Partnership seeks to be an agile platform in which members can collaborate on a range of trade topics, including the strengthening of supply chains, the removal of non-tariff trade barriers, the facilitation of investment and the adoption and integration of emerging technologies. These efforts remain rooted in collaboration, advancing shared goals through a non-binding and flexible approach.
It will be distinguished by its focus on having real-world impact. As it grows, it will invite other countries interested in these objectives and willing to uphold its principles, ensuring that the initiative remains inclusive, agile and adaptable to a rapidly changing global landscape.
Recent Stories
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'2 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November32 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops 62 cents Tuesday to $72.46 pb32 minutes ago
-
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer2 hours ago
-
China's Xinjiang turns desert into powerhouse for green energy2 hours ago
-
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August2 hours ago
-
Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election3 hours ago
-
Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 ground-breaking projects for its inaugural Middle E ..12 hours ago
-
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Counc ..13 hours ago
-
Guterres urges world leaders to ‘get serious – and deliver’13 hours ago