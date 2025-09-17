'Kuwaiti Cultural Days In UAE' Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The “Kuwaiti Cultural Days in the UAE” opened on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre and will run until 18th September.
The event is organised by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), in celebration of Kuwait's designation as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media in 2025.
The Kuwaiti delegation is led by Saad Al-Enezi, Assistant Secretary-General of the NCCAL for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and includes more than 20 members of the Kuwaiti folk troupe and eight administrators.
The opening was attended by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Culture; Jamal Al Ghunaim, Kuwait’s Ambassador to the UAE; and senior officials.
The programme featured an art exhibition, a display of publications and photographs, a performance by the Kuwaiti folk troupe, and a short documentary on UAE-Kuwait bilateral ties.
On the second day, Dr. Yahya Al Kandari will deliver a lecture on Arabian horses, in conjunction with the ongoing exhibitions.
The third day will include musical performances by the Kuwaiti troupe.
Mubarak Al-Nakhi said Kuwait’s selection as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media in 2025 reflects its long-standing role in shaping the Arab cultural scene. He highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Kuwait, underpinned by shared history and values.
Ambassador Al Ghunaim said the event reaffirms strong bonds between the two nations, adding that Kuwait’s cultural institutions will continue to play a leading role through book fairs, theatre festivals and artistic initiatives. He noted that both Kuwait and the UAE have pioneered cultural development in the Gulf and wider Arab world.
Al-Enezi underlined that cultural cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait has grown steadily over the years based on shared history, language, and culture, extending across political, economic and social domains.
The programme includes visual arts, performances, lectures and film screenings, highlighting the historic and fraternal ties binding the two peoples.
Recent Stories
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election
More Stories From Middle East
-
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'1 hour ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops 62 cents Tuesday to $72.46 pb2 hours ago
-
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer3 hours ago
-
China's Xinjiang turns desert into powerhouse for green energy3 hours ago
-
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August3 hours ago
-
Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting4 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath4 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election4 hours ago
-
Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 ground-breaking projects for its inaugural Middle E ..13 hours ago
-
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Counc ..14 hours ago