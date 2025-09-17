- Home
Federal Minister For Overseas Pakistanis And Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Busy Working With Employers Around The World On An Emergency Basis To Adjust The Pakistani Workforce. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 11:25 AM
The federal minister’s vision is to increase remittances and sustain the economy by connecting skilled people with the world’s top public and private firms. Leader of the Muslim League-Q
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the manifesto of the Muslim League-Q is public service and welfare.
He said that the remmitence sent by the overseas community from abroad is of utmost importance for the stability of the economy.
He said that Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy working with employers around the world on an emergency basis to adjust the Pakistani workforce.The vision of the Federal Minister is to increase remittances and sustain the economy by connecting skilled individuals with the world's top public and private firms.
