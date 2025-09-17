Open Menu

Federal Minister For Overseas Pakistanis And Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Busy Working With Employers Around The World On An Emergency Basis To Adjust The Pakistani Workforce. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 11:25 AM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy working with employers around the world on an emergency basis to adjust the Pakistani workforce. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

The federal minister’s vision is to increase remittances and sustain the economy by connecting skilled people with the world’s top public and private firms. Leader of the Muslim League-Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the manifesto of the Muslim League-Q is public service and welfare.

He said that the remmitence sent by the overseas community from abroad is of utmost importance for the stability of the economy.

He said that Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy working with employers around the world on an emergency basis to adjust the Pakistani workforce.The vision of the Federal Minister is to increase remittances and sustain the economy by connecting skilled individuals with the world's top public and private firms.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Muslim From Top

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

1 minute ago
 PIA records Ffirst profit since 2004

PIA records Ffirst profit since 2004

10 minutes ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

13 minutes ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

24 minutes ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

26 minutes ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

34 minutes ago
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

40 minutes ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan