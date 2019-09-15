Sharjah, Tajikistan Chambers explore investment cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has received a high-level delegation from the Republic of Tajikistan to discuss the prospects for joint cooperation and increased trade exchange, and opportunities for economic partnerships with the business communities in Sharjah and Tajikistan.

Discussion took place during a meeting hosted by the SCCI recently, in the presence of Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, SCCI’s Second Vice Chairman; Dzumakhonzoda Dzamshed Dzurakhon, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan, along with Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General; Bahodur Sharifi Mahmudzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE; Consul-General of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Ilhom Abdurahmon; Adel Sangov Vice-Chairman of Tajikistan Chamber, and Jassim Al-Mutawa, consultant of Relations with the Commonwealth of the Independent States, along with a number of SCCI employees.

At the outset of the meeting, Bu Khatir welcomed the visiting delegation, expressing SCCI’s aspirations that this meeting would be a start towards wider economic cooperation between Tajikistan, the UAE and Sharjah.

"Sharjah has become a key economic hub in the region, and also a destination for global companies willing to penetrate regional markets, thanks to Sharjah’s motivational investment climate and a competitive work environment under a developed legislative umbrella," Bu Khatir noted.

Regarding the meeting, Al Awadi said, "SCCI is prepared to provide all forms of support to Tajik companies willing to invest in Sharjah, such as providing all the advantages and facilities, as well as offering advice to businessmen and guiding them towards the most competitive sectors with high export capacities. This is in addition to providing all forms of logistics support to develop the commercial and economic relations between the UAE and Tajikistan."

Dzurakhon lauded the investment climate, strategic location and business environment that characterises the emirate of Sharjah, in terms of laws that encourage investment and protect investors.

He also expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation with SCCI and frame these relations in a Memorandum of Understanding supporting the orientations of the two countries.

The visiting delegation also toured a permanent exhibition of locally manufactured products located at SCCI headquarters.