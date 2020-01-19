UrduPoint.com
Sharjah’s Social Welfare Law Discussed

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) The Committee on Health, Social and Labour Affairs of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, held a meeting with Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, to discuss Sharjah’s social welfare law.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdullah Musa Al Balushi, Chairman of the committee, and a number of dignitaries, at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah.

Dr. Abdullah Musa Al Balushi highlighted the importance of the social welfare law, which is the base of the social welfare system in Sharjah, and is under the directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide social welfare to the public.

Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri emphasised the SSSD's keenness to collaborate with the SCC, in order to discuss the various social issues in Sharjah, and stressed the role of the social welfare law in strengthening the SSSD's social services.

