ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Yasutoshi Nishimura discussed the UAE-Japan bilateral relations and ways to enhance their cooperation, especially in the economic, trade, industrial and investment fields, building on the strategic partnership between their countries.

The two sides also discussed issues related to climate change, efforts to preserve the environment and limit the climate change fallout, and investment in the renewable energy sector.

They also talked about the importance of strengthening collective climate action on the global scale, and discussed the UAE's preparations to host the 28th Session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) this year.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, stressing the depth of UAE-Japan relations and keenness to invest the opportunities available to expand the scope of the partnership between the two countries in various areas to support achieving their development goals and drive sustainable economic prosperity.

For his part, Yasutoshi Nishimura praised the continuous growth and development in the strategic relations between the UAE and Japan, expressing his country's keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of COP28, and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan.