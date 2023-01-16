UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Abdullah Receives Japan's Minister Of Economy, Trade And Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Sheikh Abdullah receives Japan&#039;s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Yasutoshi Nishimura discussed the UAE-Japan bilateral relations and ways to enhance their cooperation, especially in the economic, trade, industrial and investment fields, building on the strategic partnership between their countries.

The two sides also discussed issues related to climate change, efforts to preserve the environment and limit the climate change fallout, and investment in the renewable energy sector.

They also talked about the importance of strengthening collective climate action on the global scale, and discussed the UAE's preparations to host the 28th Session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) this year.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, stressing the depth of UAE-Japan relations and keenness to invest the opportunities available to expand the scope of the partnership between the two countries in various areas to support achieving their development goals and drive sustainable economic prosperity.

For his part, Yasutoshi Nishimura praised the continuous growth and development in the strategic relations between the UAE and Japan, expressing his country's keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of COP28, and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Japan Colombian Peso Industry

Recent Stories

London Metropolitan Police Officer Pleads Guilty t ..

London Metropolitan Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 24 Rape Charges - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Klopp searches for solutions to Liverpool 'low poi ..

Klopp searches for solutions to Liverpool 'low point'

13 minutes ago
 Release of funds imperative for tribal areas' deve ..

Release of funds imperative for tribal areas' development: Body told

14 minutes ago
 Six killed, 1,113 injured in 1,056 accidents in Pu ..

Six killed, 1,113 injured in 1,056 accidents in Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for opening of ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes letter to governor for appoin ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.