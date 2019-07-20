Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visit to China will further deepen ties, says UAE Ambassador

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) An UAE official has said that the upcoming state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will deepen ties and build on the foundation of the comprehensive strategic partnership announced in July of last year, during President Xi Jinping’s visit to the UAE.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, added, "Since this momentous visit, the relationship between the UAE and China has now achieved diversity and richness at various levels, and we look forward to now capitalising upon this."

According to the Ambassador, His Highness' visit will entail a series of high-profile meetings with key influential Chinese business leaders. "We expect significant progress to be made in the development of several projects," Dr. Al Dhaheri noted.

"The UAE and China currently have a series of agreements in dedicated sectors.

Cooperation will be strengthened across energy, education, healthcare, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, manufacturing and culture and tourism. There is also consideration being given to cooperation across new areas," he explained.

The Ambassador noted that the UAE is keen to promote and develop its bilateral relationship with China and reinforce a strategic relationship that is both robust and long-lasting.

"The UAE and China's relations are based on decades of cultural, civilisational communication and trade exchange," he continued, adding that 2019 marks 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and is "a special time for the UAE-China bilateral relationship."

"We are working hard to fulfil the promise made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE, towards achieving our Emirate's strategy for economic development, diversification and long-term growth," Al Dhaheri concluded.