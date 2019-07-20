UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Visit To China Will Further Deepen Ties, Says UAE Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visit to China will further deepen ties, says UAE Ambassador

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) An UAE official has said that the upcoming state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will deepen ties and build on the foundation of the comprehensive strategic partnership announced in July of last year, during President Xi Jinping’s visit to the UAE.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, added, "Since this momentous visit, the relationship between the UAE and China has now achieved diversity and richness at various levels, and we look forward to now capitalising upon this."

According to the Ambassador, His Highness' visit will entail a series of high-profile meetings with key influential Chinese business leaders. "We expect significant progress to be made in the development of several projects," Dr. Al Dhaheri noted.

"The UAE and China currently have a series of agreements in dedicated sectors.

Cooperation will be strengthened across energy, education, healthcare, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, manufacturing and culture and tourism. There is also consideration being given to cooperation across new areas," he explained.

The Ambassador noted that the UAE is keen to promote and develop its bilateral relationship with China and reinforce a strategic relationship that is both robust and long-lasting.

"The UAE and China's relations are based on decades of cultural, civilisational communication and trade exchange," he continued, adding that 2019 marks 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and is "a special time for the UAE-China bilateral relationship."

"We are working hard to fulfil the promise made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE, towards achieving our Emirate's strategy for economic development, diversification and long-term growth," Al Dhaheri concluded.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Education China UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Progress July 2019 Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Show money trail instead of fashion: Dr Shahbaz Gi ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Colombian President on Na ..

18 minutes ago

Petroleum products import reduced by 15.95% in FY ..

14 minutes ago

First ever election in merged districts to bring p ..

24 minutes ago

Prime Minister departs for three-day official visi ..

24 minutes ago

PML-N should go to courts instead of misguiding pe ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.