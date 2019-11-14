Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak unveils commemorative stamp celebrating 'Year of Tolerance'

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Vice Chairman of the Supreme National Committee of the Year of Tolerance, has unveiled a series of commemorative stamps to celebrate the UAE’s Year of Tolerance.

Emirates Post, in collaboration with the Supreme National Committee for the Year of Tolerance, has released the stamps to highlight the achievements of the year in incorporating the values of openness, harmony and coexistence within communities, in line with the UAE's goal of promoting a culture of tolerance and spreading the message of peace.

Comprising six designs, the special-edition stamps feature the official ‘Year of Tolerance’ logo as well as the Ghaf tree often associated with the identity and heritage of the UAE. The other four designs represent the values of the Year of Tolerance including respect, humanity, coexistence and peace.

The announcement was made at the World Tolerance Summit, which is being held from 13th-14th November, and organised by the International Institute for Tolerance, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The summit focused on promoting the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, the acceptance and understanding of others, the preservation of human dignity and the creation of friendships that value the diversity of religions, beliefs, cultures and languages.

Sheikh Nahyan pointed out that the Year of Tolerance has contributed to highlighting the values of tolerance, coexistence, pluralism and the acceptance of others intellectually, culturally and religiously.

The UAE has always been a model for its policies towards openness and tolerance established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"The launch of a special edition stamp comes as an initiative to commemorate the Year of Tolerance through a symbol that will carry our message to the world," he noted.

Commenting on this stamp issuance, Abdulla M. Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "The UAE is spreading a unique message to the world about the importance of diversity and respect across the communities in which we live. It is our responsibility as citizens of the UAE to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, humanity and peace across the emirates and beyond."

"The UAE is built on core values which include coexistence. We must follow in the footsteps of our wise leadership and work together to create a better and brighter future. A future that encourages dialogue and promotes peace and stability. We are honoured to issue these commemorative stamps to celebrate this vision and this successful Year of Tolerance," Alashram concluded.

Emirates Post is issuing 180,000 commemorative stamps, which are available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres to mark the International Day for Tolerance (16th November). The local postal services provider is also issuing 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets.