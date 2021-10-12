Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual identity for 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Under the generous sponsorship of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with the insightful guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will take place in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi.

The festival's Organisational Committee has announced its new visual media identity, bearing an original and modern design featuring a falcon and Al Maqtaa Bridge. These two iconic images reflect the insightful futuristic vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The new visual identity represents the rich heritage, bright future and optimistic outlook for the next 50 years. The falcon signifies sharp vision and pride and Al Maqtaa Bridge highlights the connection between generations and diverse world civilisations.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will hold its current session amidst broad international participation and will support efforts to spread the UAE’s message of humanity globally, emphasising that the UAE is a meeting place of various cultures.

The festival attracts more extensive participation and new events in every session, so that the hundreds of thousands of visitors can enjoy a happy environment, and is a global platform and a cultural, recreational and civilisational meeting point.

The festival will feature world-class international pavilions, thousands of events, performances, entertainment, educational and folkloric shows and workshops that engage visitors and capture their imagination, taking them to a place of excitement, entertainment and enjoyment, and opening their minds to new horizons.

The previous round of the Sheikh Zayed Festival attracted a large number of visitors from all over the world who came to enjoy the events, cultural diversity, interactive shows and folklore performances in the different pavilions, which highlighted a range of aspects of the varied cultures and heritage of Gulf, Arab and international civilisations.