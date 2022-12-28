UrduPoint.com

Sheraa, DMZ To Empower Sharjah Startups In North America

Published December 28, 2022

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) has announced a partnership with The DMZ, that will foster a new wave of entrepreneurial success for the entrepreneurs of Sharjah and empower 15 startups from the emirate to the DMZ-led soft-landing programme.
The DMZ is a world-leading startup incubator based at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). The incubator helps to equip the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch, and scale highly impactful startups.

During a visit to begin their work with Sheraa earlier this year, the DMZ organisation from TMU discussed capacity-building strategies that would support Sharjah’s growing entrepreneurial landscape.
Given the two organisations’ alignment in developing world-class startup ecosystems while driving local economic impact, this initial engagement highlighted the need for continued collaboration, and led to today’s announcement.

With the launch of this partnership, Sheraa’s startup community will now have access to the DMZ’s on-demand learning platform called ‘Launchpad’.

The platform is designed to support aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs in developing foundational business skills.
In addition, 15 Sheraa startups, selected at the annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, will join the DMZ’s intensive 2-week programme at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to learn about scaling operations utilised in North America.
Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said, “Our partnership with the DMZ reinforces Sharjah and Sheraa’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurial excellence by offering a solid foundation for innovative, sustainable and socially minded ventures.”

Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of the DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures, said, “As one of the fastest-growing economies in the MENA region, Sharjah has created a name for itself as a thriving startup and innovation hub and has drawn the attention of the global startup community.”
“Driving impact through entrepreneurship around the world is in the DMZ’s DNA, and I’m thrilled we have the chance to continue our work with Sheraa.”

