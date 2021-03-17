UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHUAA Capital Appoints CEO Of Real Estate

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

SHUAA Capital appoints CEO of Real Estate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) SHUAA Capital psc, an asset management and investment banking platform in the region, has announced the appointment of Walid El-Hindi as its CEO of Real Estate with immediate effect.

Walid will be responsible for managing SHUAA's significant real estate portfolio and activities across the value chain and multiple geographies. His role will encompass driving further growth in the Group’s real estate platform.

SHUAA is already highly active in real estate investment with over US$11 billion in Assets Under Management, development and asset management through Northacre and Astrea in the UK, Terra Real Estate Investments in the UAE, and SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia, which provide unique investment opportunities across the region.

In 2020, the business achieved a number of key milestones in London, including the topping out of Northacre’s landmark redevelopment of The Broadway and will begin handing over apartments at its No. 1 Palace Street development in the coming months.

Walid brings with him a wealth of experience in the real estate sector spanning over 25 years. Previously, he spent five years as CEO at IMKAN Properties where he led the establishment and growth of the company into one of the leading property developers in the middle East.

During this time, he was responsible for building a portfolio of developments now valued at over AED100 billion and comprising 26 projects across six countries.

Walid was also a board member and Managing Director of IMKAN Misr, a board member of IMKAN Maroc, as well as a board member of HHRM, an international hotel management company.

Prior to this, Walid worked as Chief Development Officer for Emaar Misr and managed an international portfolio of developments with a value of more than US$12 billion. He began his career as an architect and real estate developer in the United States after earning a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Minnesota, where he also subsequently taught architecture as an adjunct faculty member.

Commenting on his appointement, Jassim Alseddiqi, Group Chief Executive Officer of SHUAA Capital, said, "We are delighted to welcome Walid to the team. We have built SHUAA's real estate platform into one of the leading real estate investors and managers in the region, with a multi-billion Dollar portfolio of projects and assets. We remain excited about the growth potential of our real estate offering and Walid's international experience in this space will greatly enhance our efforts to further strengthen our presence across geographies."

Related Topics

Business Dollar UAE Hotel Company London United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia Middle East 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Town a battle zone as Myanmar junta enforces marti ..

6 minutes ago

Gulshan Jahan to perform online at PNCA "Seen Stud ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Security Service Prevented Terrorist Atta ..

7 minutes ago

The iconic Sufi singer, musician, and Qawwal Ustad ..

19 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dia ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 61 lives in Pakistan over last 24 ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.