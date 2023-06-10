UrduPoint.com

Silal, Netherlands-based Desolinator Partner On World’s First Agricultural Solar-powered Desalination Project

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 11:15 AM

Silal, Netherlands-based Desolinator partner on world's first agricultural solar-powered desalination project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) Silal has partnered with Netherlands-headquartered solar thermal desalination company, Desolenator, to launch a pilot project deploying solar-powered desalination technology to produce pure water for irrigation and provide a sustainable cooling option for greenhouses.

Causing zero environmental harm, the unique project aims to contribute to the decarbonisation of food production in desert climates by significantly lowering the carbon footprint of the desalination process.

The project is supported by a AED100 million research and development fund launched in 2022 by ADQ. The fund forms part of Growth Lab, a community of innovators across ADQ’s portfolio that realises the company’s commitment to accelerating innovation and R&D, focusing on unlocking growth opportunities, and driving value creation and sustainability across priority sectors of the UAE’s economy.

The project aims to demonstrate how innovative partnerships can address the water-food-energy nexus and model sustainable agriculture for countries worldwide. It also marks a paradigm shift in handling the vital water-food-energy nexus and is a testament to the power of collaborative innovation in advancing global sustainable development goals.

