UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Of New Zealand Parliament Receives UAE Youth Representative

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE youth representative

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament, received Rayan Abdullah Lootah, Representative of the UAE, who is participating in the "New Zealand and United Nations Youth Programme," at the parliament building in the capital, Wellington.

Lootah’s participation in the two-day programme is part of the UAE’s efforts to empower its youth and prepare them to handle their responsibilities and their international role in highlighting the UAE’s stature and advancement in youth empowerment, as well as in introducing the UAE’s traditional values in the areas of tolerance, coexistence and cultural diversity.

Representatives of participating countries were chosen by the New Zealand Parliament after receiving hundreds of applications and resumes expressing their roles in their communities and their interest in global issues. Although Lootah was under the age of 16 when he applied, he was accepted to represent the UAE, due to the various programmes he participated in.

Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Zarim Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, praised the first participation of Emirati youth in the programme, which reflects the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to empower the country’s youth and ingrain the spirit of leadership in them.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament UAE Salem Wellington New Zealand

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

2 hours ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

3 hours ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

3 hours ago

Eight bodies of colliers pulled out, two rescued f ..

1 minute ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

3 hours ago

Blades sign former Man United starlet Morrison

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.