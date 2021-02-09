Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance for Golisano Health Leadership Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Special Olympics UAE announced today that it has nominated National Ambulance for the Golisano Health Leadership Award, which honours health champions and their efforts toward fulfilling the goals, values, and mission of the Special Olympics global health programme.

This nomination comes in recognition of National Ambulance’s commitment to the wellbeing of the Special Olympics UAE’s Athletes and coaches throughout the last two years.

Through a strategic partnership since 2019, Special Olympics UAE and National Ambulance have jointly organised educational workshops and in-person training sessions for Special Olympics UAE coaches and support staff, to provide them with key information and knowledge about First Aid, CPR and AED techniques and effective response measures to medical emergencies and sports injuries that Athletes may sustain during competitions and practice sessions.

The collaboration between the two organisations continued in 2020 despite the pandemic bringing live Special Olympics UAE sports events to a halt. A wide range of virtual educational and awareness workshops were organised for coaches throughout the year, amongst which was a virtual awareness programme in first aid measures during Covid-19 time provided by National Ambulance.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE said, "National Ambulance has been outstanding in supporting our coaches and Athletes with detailed knowledge of first aid, which promotes a sense of safety and reassurance and positions us favorably as we prepare for the safe return to sports activities. We are delighted to nominate them for the Golisano Health Leadership Award for the United Arab Emirates, for their outstanding contribution to our Athletes and coaching community throughout the last two years."

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance CEO, expressed his sincere appreciation for the nomination, and his pride in the partnership with Special Olympics UAE which contributes to improving the health and wellbeing of People of Determination with intellectual disabilities.

Al Hajeri confirmed National Ambulance’s ongoing commitment to spread and instill first aid awareness and a health and safety culture among communities across the UAE. He also reiterated his organisation’s dedication to supporting national efforts that ensure the sustainable integration of People of Determination in society and their safety by enhancing the provision of emergency medical care available for them.

The strategic partnership between Special Olympics UAE and National Ambulance has been recently extended for two more years, and under it, a series of innovative virtual sessions will be organised to provide First Aid, CPR and AED training for Special Olympics UAE coaches and trainers. The first joint workshop entitled "First aid in the time of Covid-19", will take place today at 1:00PM through Zoom, with the participation of 90 coaches from various sports clubs across the UAE and other organisations that support People of Determination.

The Golisano Health Leadership is awarded to individual leaders and organisations that support the "Healthy communities" programme within Special Olympics Health programme, for their significant contributions to ensure equal access to healthcare, wellness, and fitness for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics UAE nomination of the National Ambulance will be evaluated by Special Olympics middle East and North Africa. With this nomination, National Ambulance may join several candidate organisations and individuals nominated by the Special Olympics organisations in various regions around the world. These nominees will attend a global event, where the winner for the Golisano Health Leadership Global Award will be announced during the second quarter 2021.