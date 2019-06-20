Start-ups to compete at first-ever Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow in India

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) Innovative start-ups from India will have the opportunity to pitch and compete for business set-up support in Dubai at the first-ever roadshow to be organised by the Dubai Startup Hub in Delhi and Bangalore from 24th to 26th June, 2019.

The Dubai Startup Hub is an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Dtec, a wholly-owned tech-start-up hub by the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the city’s strategic plans to become a global innovation hub and knowledge-based economy. The roadshow will host a pitch competition organised by Dtec, where shortlisted applicants will present in person in front of a panel of judges. The winner will be given office space at Dtec with company set-up support and a complimentary business licence. The runner-up will be awarded a flexi-desk space at Dtec and UAE company set-up support with a complimentary business licence.

The three-day roadshow, supported by Startup India and NASSCOM 10000 Startups, will also feature site visits; informative presentations from leading UAE public and private players that support start-ups in Dubai, namely Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec, STEP Group and Startup Bootcamp; roundtable and panel discussions; and success stories from Indian start-ups that have benefited from the Dubai Startup Hub platform and built successful businesses in Dubai.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "India is not only a market of strategic importance to Dubai and the Dubai Chamber, it has also, become a key source market for Dubai’s growing start-up eco-system. The country has become a testbed for Blockchain, artificial intelligence and smart city solutions and we have seen many Indian start-ups enter the Dubai market in recent years that have brought with them innovative business concepts."

Khan noted that Indian businesses are well represented within Dubai’s business community, and revealed that 30 percent of start-ups registered with the hub are Indian-owned, while more than 38,000 Indian companies are Dubai Chamber members.

Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President of Dtec, said, "We look forward to welcoming the qualifying start-ups of the pitch competition to Dubai’s largest entrepreneur hub in the middle East where they can benefit not only from the complimentary set-up, but also from the integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem that offers value-added support such as free mentorship, legal advice, training, and workshops, aiding them to succeed and materialise."