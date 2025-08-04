‘We Are Inclusion’ World Congress 2025 in Sharjah to address legal frameworks for people with intellectual disabilities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Hosted in Sharjah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 18th Inclusion International World Congress 2025, “We are Inclusion”, will discuss key legal frameworks relevant to the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

Set to take place at Expo Centre Sharjah, from 15th to 17th September, 2025, and being held in the region for the first time, it will bring together a host of experts and specialists in disability affairs, alongside representatives from civil society organisations, international human rights and development entities, legislators, and decision-makers from around the world.

This collective effort aims to review existing legislation and assess its alignment with the rapidly evolving social and technological landscape.

The congress is organised in collaboration between Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) and ‘Inclusion International’, with media and logistical partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), as well as support from a broad network of strategic local partners.

Registration is now available through the official website https://inclusion.eventsair.com/world-congress

The congress aims to strengthen legal frameworks and modernise legislative concepts through a holistic approach aligned with sustainable development policies, while respecting diverse cultural and social contexts. It also seeks to equip policymakers with contemporary approaches that move beyond humanitarian concerns towards a comprehensive developmental vision, ensuring the full and active participation of persons with intellectual disabilities in all aspects of life.

Most notably, the congress will address the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as well as the UAE’s Federal law No. 29 of 2006, which protects the rights of people of determination. The event will also highlight a number of UN recommendations and human rights principles that serve as essential references for shaping inclusive development policies.

This forms part of an expanded programme tackling critical topics affecting persons with disabilities, such as inclusive education, family support, labour market access, legal empowerment, healthcare, community planning, self-advocacy expansion, and capacity building for field organisations. This broad scope emphasises the congress’s comprehensive approach and reinforces its powerful legal and humanitarian message.

Held once every four years, ‘We Are Inclusion’ World Congress is organised by ‘Inclusion International’. It is one of the most prominent global platforms for dialogue on the future of policies supporting persons with intellectual disabilities. It convenes prominent leaders, advocates, government representatives, including education, health, and development institutions, which gives it momentum for formulating practical recommendations that enhance the participation of persons with disabilities as partners in policymaking and community engagement.

Hosting this global event in Sharjah serves as a clear call to strengthen international engagement on inclusion issues. It underscores the emirate’s commitment to building inclusive environments founded on principles of rights and equity, where inclusion becomes a core value in all sustainable development pathways.