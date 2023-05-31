Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates 3rd conference of rectors of Federation of Arab and Russian Universities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed the launch of The Third Conference of Rectors of The Federation of Arab and Russian Universities, held on Wednesday, at the University of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed gave a speech describing the nation’s higher education evolution through the years, saying, “Before the founding of the United Arab Emirates, students would travel to neighbouring or distant countries to seek knowledge; after the declaration of sovereignty, realising the importance of higher education, the leaders established the first university, the UAE University, for students to learn and benefit from, in addition to sending several students abroad due to the lack of majors available in the country.”

He added that although students from more than 100 countries study at the University of Sharjah, students still study abroad because exchanging culture and knowledge between countries and universities through missions and conferences. As a result, the University of Sharjah, tops the ranking of universities in the region, the first at the state level in scientific research, and got the best ranking (251-300) of universities in the world.

He stated that he looks forward to achieving the goals of The third conference and wants to cooperate in scientific research and academic programmes by signing several agreements.

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities, attended the inauguration ceremony. They both gave speeches after Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed.

Dr. Victor Antonovich Sandovinci, President of Lomonosov Moscow State University, delivered a speech in which he appreciated the great efforts of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in caring for science and supporting its institutions and establishing various universities in the emirate.

Dr. Antonovich addressed the continuous cooperation between Arab and Russian universities in various academics, pointing out the great interest in the conference’s outputs and ideas that contribute to the benefit of the various participants in the Federation.

The ceremony included a presentation that addressed the conference’s main objectives.

Presidents of more than 60 major Russian universities participated in the conference, along with presidents of 7 universities from the UAE, and more than 150 presidents and representatives of Arab universities from 21 Arab countries.

The conference’s sessions focused on discussing raising the level of education and researching through a partnership with the most prestigious Arab and international universities and setting collaboration strategies between universities, such as student exchange and partnerships in educational programmes and research projects.

The conference axes include: creating strategies for exchanging experiences and student exchange programmes between Arab and Russian universities, discussing joint scientific research between the participating universities, and drawing prospects for cooperation in the fields of scientific research and joint academic programmes, in addition to the academic accreditation of Arab, Russian, and international universities, and work to keep pace with the digital transformation in higher education in light of technological developments and artificial intelligence.

At the end ceremony, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah honoured the speakers, partners, sponsors, and supporters.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Education, and several senior officials.