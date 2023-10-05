Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between UoS, ERC

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) SHARJAH, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), witnessed, on Thursday, the signing of a cooperation agreement between the UoS and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The agreement concerns joint cooperation between the two parties in a number of areas related to the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and the establishment of a permanent partnership that contributes to achieving sustainable development and community service.

Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UOS, and Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary General of the ERC, signed the agreement.

The agreement seeks to achieve a number of goals that provide support to the areas of work of the university and the authority, including: exchanging information and experiences related to the work of both parties, working to develop a joint work strategy between them, cooperating to spread the goals and activities of each of them, and raising awareness among members of society and encouraging them to participate in volunteer programmes, with the aim of preparing an academically and culturally qualified generation that will contribute effectively to the development process of the country in various disciplines.

The agreement also aims to hold courses, seminars, lectures, workshops and training programmes in the humanitarian, educational, and awareness fields, in order to achieve functional, institutional, voluntary and societal excellence, and work to support charitable work and humanitarian initiatives, and participate in various occasions and events through joint campaigns and activities.

The agreement stipulates cooperation and consultation between the UoS and the ERC, benefiting from the services provided by each of them in various fields in common between them, focusing on the fields specific to students, with the two parties working to coordinate between them in the field of volunteering and facilitating students’ participation in tasks, programmes and campaigns implemented by the ERC, whether voluntary, training, or humanitarian, and benefiting from the creativity and innovations of its students in developing some systems in the authority’s practical fields.

The agreement also includes cooperation between the two parties to prepare student leaders in the field of volunteer work and community service, consolidating the values of initiative, positive competition, participation in national activities, and participation by both parties in community and humanitarian education programmes and local and international events and exhibitions.

The agreement also stipulates cooperation in practical research through the scientific research sector and graduate students at the UoS in providing studies and consultations on sustainable charitable projects that serve the activity of the ERC in a number of fields.

In addition to establishing joint initiatives, supporting student humanitarian and community activities, researching and experimenting in the field of food security, agricultural, health and organic food, volunteer work, marketing and awareness, and preparing executive plans for student initiatives, and other general fields.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi kindly received a commemorative shield from the ERC, and he presented the university’s shield to the Secretary-General of the ERC.