Syrian Prime Minister Inspects UAE-funded Housing Project In Lattakia

Published June 08, 2023

Syrian Prime Minister inspects UAE-funded housing project in Lattakia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) LATTAKIA, 8th June, 2023 (WAM) – Syrian Prime Minister, Eng. Hussein Arnous, has expressed thanks and gratitude to the UAE for providing relief assistance to the Syrian people in the wake of the earthquake that struck Syria on 6th February.

‘’The assistance underscores the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries and their people. The Syrian people will never forget the humanitarian stances and initiatives launched by the UAE in their interest,'' said Prime Minister Arnous after inspecting progress in a project by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to build 1000 housing units in Lattakia.

The Syrian premier was accompanied by Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of the ERC delegation in Syria.

Upon the directives of President

ae/en/category/t2/HH_Sheikh_Mohammed_bin_Zayed_Al_Nahyan">His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) announced the construction of 1,000 prefabricated housing units worth AED65 million, as part of its participation in Operation "Gallant Knight 2" launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to assist Syrian families affected by the earthquake that hit the country on 6th February, 2023.

The housing units were constructed in line with the best standards in terms of raw material quality, ventilation and utilising solar power to generate electricity. Each housing unit has two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom. It can accommodate six family members.

