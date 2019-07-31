SZHP signs contract to begin first phase of construction of Al Sayouh 16 Residential Complex

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, SZHP, signed a contract with two national developers, to begin the first phase of a project to build 336 residences in the Al Sayouh 16 Residential Complex in Sharjah.

The contract was signed by Eng. Jameela Al Fandi, Director-General of the SZHP, with representatives of both developers, in attendance of Dr. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the board of Directors of the SZHP, at the SZHP’s headquarters in Dubai on Wednesday.

The first developer will construct 206 residential units in Block B of the complex, valued at AED230.9 million while the second developer will build 130 residential units in Block D, valued at AED134.5 million.

Al Nuaimi said the contract is part of the government’s efforts to achieve housing stability, through constructing sustainable residential complexes while pointing out that the project will witness the construction of a total of 818 residential units over several stages to ensure quality, in line with the joint strategy of relevant Federal and local government authorities to build integrated residential complexes that provide security, safety, health and education, and are close to services centres.

He added that the project is located in Al Sayouh 16 near major roads and along the vital roads leading to Khor Fakkan and Maleha while noting that it is situated on a 1,289 million square metre site, with each unit averaging 960-square metres in area.

The project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, he added while affirming that the invitation to bid for its second phase to construct 482 residential units has been announced.

"The project will reduce the carbon footprint of every residence by 21 percent, as well as water consumption by 33 percent, and electricity by 10 percent," he said in conclusion.