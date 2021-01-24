Tabreed to cool twofour54 Abu Dhabi’s Yas Creative Hub

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) has announced the signing of an agreement with twofour54 to cool its new headquarters Yas Creative Hub in Yas Bay, which it is set to open later this year.

Tabreed will connect the new campus development to its existing Yas Island district cooling scheme and will deliver a cooling capacity of 3,500 refrigeration tonnes (RT) by the end of this year, with a total concession capacity of 9,000 RT. The two companies have signed a long-term services agreement for the next 30 years.

Yas Creative Hub is the first industry-specific facility built for media, entertainment, and gaming in the GCC and has been designed with the unique and evolving needs of these sectors in mind. Spanning 2.9 million square feet (270,000 square metres), Yas Creative Hub is expected to triple the size of Abu Dhabi’s media sector over the next 10 years, with over 600 companies moving to the development including CNN, Unity Technologies, Ubisoft and Vice Media.

Commenting on the announcement, Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "Tabreed has been playing a critical role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainability agenda through providing sustainable cooling solutions to the Emirate’s iconic projects. Our new partnership with TwoFour54 builds on our existing presence and experience maximising energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint on Yas Island."

Tabreed is already a partner to several world-class destinations on Yas Island, including Yas Water World, Warner Bros.

World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, along with Yas Marina and the iconic flagship Hotel, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. In total, Tabreed currently serves more than 59,000RT of contracted capacity at Yas Island, and the Island as a whole has a potential overall capacity of more than 100,000 RT.

Yas Creative Hub is designed to be sustainable and is targeting a 2 pearl rating under the Estidima Pearl Building Rating System, established under Abu Dhabi’s sustainable growth plan 2030. The new development will feature a fully-walkable layout, links to local public transport routes and lower building heights compared to surrounding residential buildings helping to create campus-style feel. The agreement also includes a provision for a dedicated plant in Yas South to cater to potential expansion and future requirements by twofour54.

Maha Al Jneibi, Director - Real Estate Development, at twofour54 said, "By working with an industry-leading specialist in Tabreed, we are ensuring that our tenants at Yas Creative Hub will benefit from innovative cooling solutions, helping to support our, as well as their needs well into the future."

With 86 district cooling plants, Tabreed currently delivers over 1.399 million RT to key developments, including iconic projects such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Maryah Island, Dubai Metro, the Bahrain Financial Harbour and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.